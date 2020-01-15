A third of Telefonica board buys shares for € 26 million since August fall

Alphavalue | A third of Telefónica’s board has bought shares since the fall of August. The investment is around € 26 million, led by Francisco Riberas. Pallete, Echenique, García Blanco, Vilá and Carvajal have also acquired titles.

The Spanish telecom selected an American bank to lead the review of its activities in Latin America. At the end of 2019 the telecommunications group constituted the new subsidiary Telefónica Hispanoamérica, which regroups all its businesses in the region, except Brazil, in order to boost value.