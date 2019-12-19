BME will pay a €0.60 second interim dividend thanks to Six’s takeover

BME will distribute to its shareholders on December 28th the second interim dividend against 2018 earnings, with a value of €50 million. The figure represents a gross €0.6 per share, the same as that distributed a year ago, to be paid on December 30 (date dated December 24), implicit DPR 1.7%.

Analysts at Renta 4 pointed out that “this dividend will be deducted from the price of the SIX takeover bid (which will fall from 34 to 33.4 eur /share)”.