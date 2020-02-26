CELLNEX Reduces Its Losses By 40%, Down To 9 Million Euros And Exceeds 1 Billion Euros In Revenue

CdM | Today CELLNEX presented its 2019 results, with a 40% reduction of its losses, reported at 9 million euros. CELLNEX increased its revenue to more than 1 billion (EUR 1.035 billion), which is a 15% year-on-year improvement. The EBITDA group increased earnings by 16% year-on-year to EUR 686 million and it’s net operating profit (EBIT) was 142 million euros. However, the increase in net financial interest by 32% (the group has a debt of EUR 3,938 million, compared with EUR 3,166 million in 2018) resulted in a net loss of 9 million euros (compared with a loss of 15 million euros in 2018). The Board of Directors has approved the dividend policy for the 2020-2022 period, which remains at an increase of 10% per year.



During the results presentation, Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom announced an agreement to deploy and operate a fibre optic network in France to accelerate the deployment of 5G in France. A 31,500 kilometer network will connect Bouygues telecommunication towers, 5,000 of which are owned by Cellnex. The planned investment amounts to 1 billion euros until 2027.