Euronext Is Considering A Takeover Bid For BME (Spanish Stock Exchanges And Markets)

Euronext is still studying the financial data of BME (Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets), which could lead to a possible counteroffer for the Spanish Stock Exchange. This was acknowledged

yesterday by Euronext Chief Executive Stéphane Boujnah during the presentation of Euronext’s annual results. The company insists that it has not taken a decision yet.

According to government sources, the previous day, Tuesday 11, the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) finished processing the application for authorisation of the takeover

bid submitted by the Swiss Exchange’s managing company, Six Group, for Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (at 34 euros per share, totalling 2,843 million euros).

The CNMV has 30 days to prepare a report and submit it to the government, whose approval of the takeover bid is needed since BME owns “critical infrastructure”, and which should take a decision before mid-May.