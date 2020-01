Renta 4 | IAG picked up + 4.6% after Ryanair improved its 2019e net profit forecasts from 800/950 million euros to 950 / 1.050bn supported by a great Christmas season.

Reservations for the January / April period are + 1% higher than those of a year ago. This means positive news for the sector and mainly for European companies. Target price under review (before 8.3 euros). We recomment to maintain the stock.