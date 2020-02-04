Is Iberdrola Negotiating Its Exit From Siemens Gamesa? We Would Sell And Take Profits

According to newspaper reports, any agreement whereby Iberdrola would sell its 8% stake in Siemens Gamesa could involve special arrangements for minority shareholders. Among the options being considered to protect minority shareholders are an extraordinary dividend or the possibility of acquiring shares in the new Siemens energy spinoff, Siemens Energy.

According to the original shareholder pact between Siemens and Iberdrola, the starting price for any sale of Iberdrola’s stake, depending on a series of conditions, could be either 22 euros / share and

the market price of the share plus a premium of 30% (18,73 euros/share at last Friday’s market close), whichever is the higher.

According to Bankinter’s analysis team: “Siemens is in the process of an internal reorganization to combine its Gas and Energy activities and its participation in Siemens Gamesa (SGRE) in Siemens Energy. The new group could go public in 2020. In our opinion, in view of the recent evolution of margins, we consider that the current financial multiples are high. In spite of this, the possibility of a corporate initiative that includes minority shareholders will maintain the price of the shares. It is the first time that alternatives for minority shareholders are mentioned in the press. We would at least partially take a profit on the share price, given the variety of alternatives mentioned and the current financial multiples.”