Telefonica Strengthens Its Collaboration With Microsoft, and Microsoft Will Open A Data Centre In Spain

CdM | Microsoft and Telefónica have agreed to expand their global strategic collaboration to accelerate their customers’ digital transformation. As part of this collaboration, the US company will open a Data Centre in Spain that will take advantage of Telefónica’s infrastructure, which in turn will accelerate the use of Microsoft’s cloud internally.

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, said that the two companies share a commitment to helping Spanish organisations of all sizes and in all industries “evolve in an environment of constant technological change”. “Together, we will provide comprehensive, intelligent, secure and reliable cloud services – including Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 from data centers in Spain, helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation.”



For his part, the executive president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, noted that the opening of a Microsoft Data Center Region in Spain is a change in the rules of the game and a “key milestone” in their strategic collaboration that will drive the industrial fabric and the digital economy in Spain. “Digital services such as the cloud are one of Telefónica’s top priorities, as we announced last November with the launch of Telefónica Tech, our new business unit to drive solid growth in cloud services, IoT and Big Data, and cyber security. This global strategic alliance with Microsoft will undoubtedly help to achieve that goal,” he said.



At the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Telefónica and Microsoft signed a strategic alliance to collaborate on projects to accelerate innovation in the operatoration and transformation of the telecommunications sector, plus develop new experiences and services for customers and apply intelligent technologies to networks.