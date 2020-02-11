Open Letter: “Mr. Zapatero, Stop Embarrassing Spain And The European Union” Asks A Spanish MEP

According to Spanish press (Periodista Digital, etc.) Beatriz Becerra, vice-chair of the European parliament’s human rights sub-committee and a member of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE Group), has published an open letter against the former Spanish President, José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, of the Socialist Party (PSOE) after reading the message Zapatero sent privately to Juan Guaidó and other leaders of the Venezuelan opposition.

“I have read with indignation the letter you sent to the Venezuelan opposition after their representatives rejected the blackmail of the Venezuelan regime, blackmail that you call ‘agreement’,” began Becerra, who reproached him for: “lending credibility to a regime that has squandered it all while being too hard on an opposition that has been persecuted, imprisoned, exiled, and murdered; Murdered, Mr. Zapatero”.

The vice-chair of the European Parliament’s Human Rights Sub-Committee didn’t mince her words when she described José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero’s role in Venezuela: “And you, Mr. former president, you are giving cover to the Venezuelan regime, you are giving it a seemingly dignified platform, you are helping to whitewash the regime of Venezuela. You are not a mediator: you work for one of the parties, for a government which, I would like to remind you, has just withdrawn its ambassador from Spain, creating a diplomatic crisis with our country, with yours, Mr Zapatero, of which you were a former president. What do you call this, the fact that you are ignoring the conflict of a dictatorial regime with your own country?”

She has also shown her indignation at José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero’s criticism of the sanctions against the regime of Nicolás Maduro. “I don’t know what sanctions he’s talking about. Of course, I hope he is not talking about the recent measures of the European Council, approved by the Parliament, in which I represent the citizens. You should know that there have not been any sanctions against Venezuela, but against seven leaders, seven members of the Venezuelan regime for corruption, violence and repression that have been proven”… “The fact that you are talking about sanctions ‘against Venezuela’ is the definitive proof that you are at the service of the regime. Stop embarrassing Spain and the European Union”.