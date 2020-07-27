Abengoa Will Today Make “A Definitive Decision” On Its Viability

Abengoa has not been able to formulate its 2019 accounts, givent that the application of the going concern principle depends on the success or failure of a series of proposed measures. The company was not even able to pay employees’ salaries in full for the month of June, due to its current lack of liquidity.

Abengoa’s risk profile was already very high. And this has been aggravated to the point where there is no possibility of business continuity due to the situation resulting from the Covid-19. The company had initiated a 10-year Business Plan (presented last year) aimed at ensuring short and long-term viability. The plan was presented after the second debt restructuring operation last year.

At present, Abengoa and the banks are negotiating against the clock to find a solution that will allow the company to receive 300 million euros before end-July and avoid bankruptcy proceedings. The same happened in 2015-2016, when it was on the verge of the biggest bankruptcy in Spain.

In mid-June, the Spanish engineering group set a deadline to try to close this rescue operation and adopt “a final decision” on its future onJuly 27. For the time being, there has been a favourable verdict in Mexico on several appeals made by some creditors against a judgement during its Mexican subsidiary’s insolvency process. This will allow the company to initiate proceedings to obtain liquidity and continue to make progress with its viability plan, at least in the Latin American country.