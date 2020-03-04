Enagás, Ampere Energy Pioneer The First Project In Spain To Produce Hydrogen With Solar Energy

Enagás has signed an agreement with another Spanish firm, Ampere Energy, to jointly develop several R&D projects for hydrogen production with solar energy and batteries.

This initial project arising from this agreement will be the first experience of hydrogen injection in a real gas network in Spain with support from small-scale electrical storage. This will be carried out at the regasification plant in Cartagena (Murcia), owned by Enagás.

More specifically, the installed equipment will allow Enagás to maximize the energy efficiency at its Cartagena plant, reduce the environmental impact and its electricity bill by up to 70%. The battery will store the energy coming from both the photovoltaic solar installation and the electricity grid, and will monitor that energy. Through software equipped with artificial intelligence via machine learning algorithms and data analysis tools, the system will anticipate the plant’s consumption patterns. It will also predict available solar resources, track prices in the electricity market and identify the moments where the cost is lower.