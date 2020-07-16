Enagás Receives EU Support For The Development Of 16 LNG And Hydrogen Vehicle Supply Points

The European Union has given Enagás the green light to develop 15 refueling stations for LNG (liquefied natural gas) vehicles and one for hydrogen. This move is within the framework of the ‘ECO-net’ project, coordinated by the Spanish energy company.

The development of the projects will be carried out by ‘Scale Gas,’ a ‘startup’ born from Enagás’ programme for ‘corporate venturing,’ Enagás Emprende.

The project has a global budget of approximately 13 million euros. It contemplates the construction of these 16 supply points for alternative fuels to the traditional ones for heavy vehicles and cars in a period of up to three years.

These supply points – the hydrogen one will be the first in Spain at 700 bar pressure – will be distributed along the Spanish corridors of the Trans-European Transport Network.

The ‘ECO-net’ project is part of the Connect Europe mechanism (European Funds), which promotes more sustainable and efficient transport. Furthermore, the initiative is in line with Directive 2014/94/EU for the development of alternative fuels infrastructures and with the Spanish National Action Framework for alternative energies in transport.

In addition to financial support from the European Commission, the project has a loan from the state-owned credit institute (ICO) covering approximately 50% of the project. Enagás will provide the remaining amount from its own resources.

The ‘ECO-net’ project has obtained the support of different companies like Toyota, a pioneer in the introduction of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the market, as well as institutions like Gasnam and the European project ‘ECO-GATE.’ tThis is a global action plan co-financed by the EU and promoted by a consortium of more than 20 companies for the development of mobility with CNG and LNG in Europe.