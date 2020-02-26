Endesa And Enel Put In Place A Contingency Plan To Combat Coronavirus

Endesa and its parent company, Enel, have put in place a contingency plan to combat the outbreak of coronavirus that affects Italy in order to protect the employees of both companies from the risk of contagion, said the CEO of the energy company, José Bogas.

At a press conference to present the results of 2019, Bogas said they are trying to “avoid all trips from Italy to Spain and from Spain to Italy” as part of this contingency plan. “It is better to err on the side of caution.” He added.

In fact, Endesa board of directors includes Italian members of Enel, such as the CEO of the Italian energy company, Francesco Starace, who is vice president of the Spanish company, and who, due to this plan, did not attend the meeting of the company’s governing body convened to approve the company’s last year’s results.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has spiked lately, the outbreak is centred in the North of the country, although there is already a confirmed case in the South. In fact, according to the latest figures released by the Italian health authorities, the number of positive cases exceeds 200.