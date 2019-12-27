Euro caught in global trade crossfire

Positive but mild rebound in Eurozone’s prospects for 2020

The high sensitivity of industrial production to global trade was the main driver of the Eurozone slowdown in 2019. According to a Goldman Sachs estimate, two-thirds of the economic deceleration in the Eurozone can be attributed to the weakness in external demand.

Germany alone, which accounts for over a quarter of the Eurozone GDP, incurred the most significant annual drop in industrial output in ten years last June, while annualised export growth fell 8% – a three-year record. The manufacturing recession has been broadly aligned with the downward trend in the Purchasing Managers Index, which bottomed out at its lowest level in history, with a reading of 41.7 in September 2019.

If a turnaround in manufacturing PMIs and an improved outlook on US-China trade tensions are good proxies for German growth, the largest Eurozone economy should reach an inflection point in Q4 2019/ Q1 2020 having narrowly avoided a technical recession in Q3 2019.

Investor sentiment may also find another leg of support from the increasing likelihood of a smooth Brexit transition, along with avoidance of auto tariffs from the US. Nevertheless, global uncertainties could put a lid on the rebound in industrial production if they continue to persist in the first half of 2020. Other structural challenges are also likely to mute the manufacturing recovery, including tighter environmental standards and energy- related technological changes in the car industry.