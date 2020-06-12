Grifols Starts Manufacturing Its Immunoglobulin For The Treatment Of Covid-19

Grifols announced yesterday that it has started production of hyperimmune immunoglobulin as a potential therapy for Covid-19. This makes it the first company to begin manufacturing anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune immunoglobulin, the first doses of which will be available in July. The aim is to integrate it into a clinical trial to evaluate its efficacy and subsequently begin the regulatory process for its approval.

This initiative is part of a multilateral agreement with various US public health agencies and institutions. But the Spanish producer of blood plasma-based products is also in talks to establish collaborations in Europe. In Spain, the clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of intravenous immunoglobulin is continuing. The objective is to evaluate the action of neutralizing antibodies, as well as to determine the immunomodulatory potential of immunoglobulins as a treatment to block the cytokine storm that some of the most severe cases of Covid-19 present.