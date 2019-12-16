Acerinox and MasMovil will increase their weighting in Ibex35

The Ibex 35 Technical Committee decided to keep the index unchanged in terms of the composition of its members. However, the Committee did decide to modify the weighting of some members in the index.

Acerinox and MásMóvil will increase their weighting in the Spanish stock index, accounting for 100% of its capital vs current 80%. On the contrary, Colonial will see it reduced to 60% (vs 80% current) while Naturgy goes from the current 60% to 40%. These adjustments will be made at the close of the session on December 20.

The Spanish producer of biomass renewable energy Ence will remain in the Ibex, since the company maintains more liquidity than five other companies present in the index, said the firm in a statement. All despite the fall of almost 35% in the price of its shares this year.

IBEX 35 is made up by the 35 most liquid securities traded on the Spanish Stock Market. You can check its breakdown here.