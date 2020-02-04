Iberdrola Leaves Siemens Gamesa

Iberdrola is selling its entire stake in German turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa, representing 8.07 % of its share capital. The price for the transaction is €1.1 Bn, which equals to €20 per share, plus a premium of 32% (18,73 euros/share at last Friday’s market close). This price is not subject to any future adjustment.

Siemens is in the process of an internal reorganization to combine its Gas and Energy activities and its participation in Siemens Gamesa in Siemens Energy. The new group could go public in 2020.

Thus, Iberdrola and Siemens put an end to the disagreements that have arisen since months after the closing, in April 2017, of the merger between Gamesa and the Siemens wind division due to the management of the German company in front of the wind turbine manufacturer.