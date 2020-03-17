Pharmamar confirms Positive Results For Aplidin To Combat Coronavirus

PharmaMar’s shares were trading slightly lower, down 0.20%, at midday today. However that is following a rebound of 33% on Friday, making it the best performing stock on the Spanish stock market. This was after the company announced positive results from studies on Aplidin to combat the coronavirus. As a result, it will ask for tests to be carried out on infected patients. Shares in the Spanish pharmaceutical, which were “blocked” for almost three hours in pre-opening Friday, closed at 3.35 euros each, up from 2.52 euros at Thursday’s close.

PharmaMar’s shares in fact shot up 78% in the early part of Friday’s session, when they were trading at 4.48 euros each. Afterwards they moderated their advance.

The pharmaceutical company will contact the regulatory authorities to analyse the possibilities of carrying out studies on patients infected with Covid-19. This is in the wake of trial results confirming the hypothesis that the therapeutic target of Aplidin (plitidepsin), the protein EF1A which is present in the human body, is key to the multiplication and spread of the virus.