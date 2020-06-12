SIX Achieves 93.16% Acceptance In Its BME Takeover Bid, Becoming Its Majority Shareholder

The SIX AG Group, the Swiss financial markets infrastructure operator, has successfully completed its voluntary takeover bid for Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME). It has acheived an acceptance level of 93.16% of BME’s share capital.

A total of 77,899,990 shares have been tendered at a price of 32.98 euros each, for a total amount of 2.6 bln euros. After the settlement of the offer, BME will become part of SIX, which will become its majority shareholder.

The combination of BME and SIX, both leaders in their respective national financial markets, will create a diversified group with a strong presence throughout Europe. It will become the third largest infrastructure group in the European financial market and the tenth largest in the world by revenues. SIX believes this transaction will strengthen the Spanish and Swiss ecosystems by creating centres of excellence and providing new capabilities for BME and SIX participants. It will also attract new global capital funds to Spain. The strategic use of financial information and data is increasingly important in market infrastructures. And this combination will create a company with the scale and flexibility to continue investing in innovative solutions for its clients and partners.