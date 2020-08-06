Telefónica Will Achieve 100% Fibre Coverage In Spain By 2025 And Lead The Implementation Of 5G

Telefónica presents its proposal for a Digital Deal in Spain. In line with the 2018 Manifesto, the Digital Deal promotes the establishment of game rules adapted to the new post-COVID reality to avoid inequalities in the digital world, driving access to new generation connectivity and protecting human rights in the face of technological threats.

Telefónica will promote the complete digitalisation of Spain: it is committed to ensuring that by 2025 fibre optics will cover one hundred percent of the country, and to be a leader in the implementation of 5G technology.

Digital reinvention of Spain

Spain’s digital reinvention could have an annual impact of approximately 1.8% of GDP until 2025. Spain already has the best digital infrastructure. New generation, fibre and 5G networks are critical and a crucial element in moving towards digital and sustainable societies and economies.

The European agreement reached in the early hours of Tuesday 21 July assigns a critical role to the green and digital transition within the European economic and social recovery. Digitalisation is an engine of progress and sustainability. “We know the importance of the challenge. It is time to move from theories to facts for reconstruction; from the macro to the micro, so aid can reach people as soon as possible. We must be ready to take Europe’s outstretched hand,” said Telefónica’s chairman, José María Álvarez-Pallete.

A pact with five priorities

Under the slogan “A Digital Deal to better rebuild our societies and economies”, Telefónica proposes a Digital Deal based on five priorities:

Boosting digitalisation for a more sustainable society and economy; Addressing inequalities by investing in digital skills and adapting the welfare state; Building inclusive and sustainable connectivity; Ensuring fair competition by modernising the fiscal, regulatory and competition frameworks; and Improving trust through ethical and responsible use of technology.

Digitising the functioning and services of public administration and SMEs, closing the digital gap, generating a long-term learning attitude by reformulating the education system or working on a new data ethic, are among the objectives set out in the Pact, which will help society as a whole to share in the benefits of digitalisation and contribute to defining a digital humanism that involves everyone.