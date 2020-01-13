Turning tactically neutral on European equities

BofA | We turn tactically neutral on European equities: We lower our weighting on European equities from positive to neutral following the 14% rally since August. Our macro projections remain unchanged: we expect a further 1.5 points upside for the Euro area composite PMI new orders to 52 by February, following the 2-point rise since September.

However, we note that:

(a) much of the good news is in the price, with the Stoxx 600, at 418, 4% above the fair-value level implied by our analysis, based on the Euro area PMI, the EUR, the Euro area real bond yield, the EU policy uncertainty index and the oil price;

(b) our macro projections are consistent with a Stoxx 600 range of 390 to 430 over the coming six months (implying up to 6% downside near-term, followed by 3% upside);

(c) our projections assume a continued fade in political uncertainty from still-elevated levels, given the positive developments around the US / China trade war and Brexit, but rising US / Iran tensions could challenge this assumption;

and (d) we expect mild downside for real bond yields – i.e. the discount rate for equities – over the coming months, but the recent overshoot in Euro area core inflation to 1.3% points to upside risks for real bond yields relative to our base case. We maintain a small overweight in European cyclicals versus defensives, with our macro assumptions implying 7% upside for cyclicals‘ price relative by mid-Q2.