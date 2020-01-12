What US-Iran tensions mean for investors

We have been keeping a watchful eye on the Middle East for some time, mindful that any flare-up in tensions could roil global markets. That spark may have come in recent weeks, with the US and Iran edging towards military conflict. The reaction of financial markets suggests that the situation won’t get out of hand, but even so, the face-off could still continue for some time. We think investors should prepare to ride out the initial volatility that ensues whenever there are new headlines, and be ready to reassess positions when signs of de-escalation occur.

What happened?

The US and Iran have escalated tensions in recent weeks. While it’s reasonable to expect a prolonged confrontation between the two states, we believe that neither wants to start a full-blown war. Moreover, Iran has been weakened by continuing economic sanctions and may not be capable of major military action. But the situation remains unpredictable and the risk of further escalation between the US and Iran – and turbulence across the region – remains significant.