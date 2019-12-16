Brexit: Over to you Brussels

Even for veterans of British politics, it was a stunning election victory. Contrary to our expectations, Boris Johnson’s Tories were able to secure their biggest majority in the House of Commons since 1987 with more than 360 seats (out of 650). This result will likely reshape the UK’s electoral landscape, potentially for many years to come. Perhaps even more importantly from a market perspective, we think that the new political realities in Westminster will subtly change the dynamics in the next phase of the negotiations about the future relationship with the remaining 27 member states of the European Union (EU).

That does not necessarily mean it will all be smooth sailing from now onwards. In Scotland, the Scottish National Party looks set to gain 48 out of 59 seats. And in Northern Ireland, Johnson’s former allies of the Democratic Unionist Party suffered heavy losses. For the first time, Northern Irish members of parliaments (MPs) inclined towards a unification with Ireland will outnumber those in favor of staying in the UK.

Even these potential flies in the ointment, though, might offer opportunities for Johnson. Opposition to his very hard version of Brexit in Scotland and Northern Ireland offers a good excuse to seek a slight softening in the next phase of negotiations (not least to mitigate the risks of customs border checks down the Irish Sea). During his short tenure in Downing Street, Johnson has already shown himself famously flexible in ditching commitments to friend and foe alike. Having secured a convincing majority in the Commons, he will no longer be constrained in his ability to do so. (Checks and balances familiar in other Western democracies are largely absent in the UK, as long as the prime minister of the day commands a Commons majority and can rely on the support of his party.)