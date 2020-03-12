ECB: Falling short of the market’s high expectations

As expected, the main elements of the ECB’s easing package focused on providing liquidity to a real economy through additional term-financing operations at subsidized interest rates as well as supporting overall aggregate demand through additional net asset purchases while deemphasizing reducing policy rates.

Leaving the deposit facility rate unchanged at -0.5% implicitly reflects that the Governing Council acknowledges the limited effectiveness of rate cuts below current levels.

The ECB will seek a strong contribution from the private sector purchase programme when it implements the additional asset purchases suggests a tilt in the purchases toward corporate bonds. The initial reaction in the credit markets was negative, however, with spreads widening further, underscoring both the high expectations placed on the ECB as well as the fragility of the current market environment.