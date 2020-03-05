BlackRock Raises its Stake in BME. Do you Expect a Counter-Coup from Euronext?

Alphavalue: BlackRock has increased its participation to 3.726% in the Spanish market manager in the middle of a takeover bid by the Swiss operator SixGroup. Is BlackRock expecting a counter-coup movement from Euronext?

BlackRock has continued to gradually increase its positioning in stocks and Spanish markets (Bolsas y Mercados Españoles – BME) in recent months and now exceeds 3.7% in the midst of a takeover bid by Six, as recorded in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Specifically, the firm has a 3.726% stake in BME’s capital, controlling 3.666% through shares and 0.06% through financial instruments.

At the price at which BME shares closed on Tuesday (34.32 euros), this position has a market value of 106.93 million euros.