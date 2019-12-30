BofA: Consensus underestimating Merlin

Since 2005, the number of employees in Europe has grown 10%, but this is 2.6x higher for office employment. Office-based employment in the main European cities has grown 26% since 2005 to 33 million workers. Hence, vacancy rates are now 20% below the long-term average in Paris, London, and Barcelona and 10% below in Madrid, the three cities where Merlin and Colonial have office exposure. If we focus on prime locations, vacancy rates are 40% below their long-term average, and all have vacancy rates below 4%.