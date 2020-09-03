CaixaBank & Bankia Merge

CaixaBank and Bankia are studying their merger, as the two companies have reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The operation comes just 48 hours after the Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, deemed it “urgent” to undertake more mergers in view of the collapse in the sector’s profitability.



José Ignacio Goirigolzarri (Bankia) will be the non-executive chairman and Gonzalo Gortázar (Caixabank) the deputy chairmaIn 2020, CaixaBank has lost 34% on the stock market, and its capitalisation amounts to 10,859 million euros. Bankia’s fall (61% of the capital is owned by the State) is 38% and its stock market value is 3,178 million.



CaixaBank has assets in Spain to the value of 365 million, without counting those of its investees. Bankia’s assets amount to 208,000 million. The resulting group would be the third largest in Spain, after Santander and BBVA.



Caixabank has a network of 4,012 branches nationwide and more than 35,000 employees, while Bankia has 2,267 branches and 16,000 workers.

At the shareholder level, the La Caixa Foundation, chaired by Isidro Fainé, will be the main shareholder, while the FROB will be the second.