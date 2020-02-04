End Of Cycle For Employment In Spain?

Unemployment rose in January by 90,248 people and the Social Security system lost 244,044 members, the worst figure since 2013, when Spain was trying to emerge from the crisis. All the Autonomous Communities, except for the Balearic Islands, have seen the unemployment rate rise in all sectors except construction, so some Autonomous Communities already have more unemployed than in 2019.

In agriculture, for example, unemployment in January 2020 is already higher than in January 2019. While the Government insists that the rise in the minimum wage has not affected employment, the figures show that the special agricultural regime lost 15,317 contributors in January, bringing the total for the last twelve months to almost 50,000. And the special scheme for domestic workers lost another 2,610 members, leaving 394,017 contributors, 3.3% less than a year ago.

The best performance is in public employment, which is advancing at a rate of 3% year-on-year. The central government increased employment by 18,631 members and the Autonomous Communities by 58,440 contributors. In terms of self-employed workers, January saw 17,969 fewer members, leaving the figure at 3,251,119 people, only 0.5% more than a year ago.