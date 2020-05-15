Iberdrola has closed a deal to acquire a 165-megawatt onshore wind energy development in Scotland, involving an investment of over £150 million (about EUR 170 million). The Spanish utility has signed two agreements to develop wind farms in South Lanarkshire, south of Glasgow, acquired from 3R Energy and Mitchell Energy Ltd. The wind farms will provide enough electricity to supply 100,000 homes. The project includes the repowering of Scotland’s first commercial wind farm, Hagshaw Hill, which Scottish Power originally took over in 1996.

Meanwhile, through its US subsidiary Avangrid, Iberdrola has succeeded in unlocking its US-Canada interconnection project in which it plans to invest more than €1 billion. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has granted the permission to Central Maine Power Company, owned by Avangrid, for the construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project but with strict conditions. The authorization granted now contains a set of conditions that minimize the project’s environmental impact and require extensive land conservation and habitat protection plans. For example, the width of the corridor in Segment 1, originally proposed to be 150 feet, is limited to 54 feet at its widest point and requires forest preservation.