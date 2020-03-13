Political Indifference To Stock Market Crashes Shows An Apparent Lack Of Awareness Of The Role That Those Play In The Free Market

Juan J. Fdez-Figares (Link Securities) | Over the last week we have witnessed massive value destruction in Western stock markets. And on Thursday, this reached levels never seen before. In the case of the Spanish stock market, the Ibex 35 fell more than 14% during the session.

The main US indices closed with the biggest falls since the famous “Black Monday” crash of 1987. In the case of the main European indices, they lost in a few days what they had gained in almost five years. Behind this sharp destruction in value there are some factors of a fundamental nature, quite a few of a technical nature and many of an operational nature.

However, the lack of reaction by regulators* is striking, as well as the apparent indifference of governments and politicians, especially in Europe, faced with the stock market crash. This is in contrast with what has happened in some other countries like China, which is governed, at the very least, by an authoritarian system. South Korea and Japan have also implemented support measures.

We believe that behind this political indifference is an apparent ignorance of the important role played by the stock markets in free market economies. Or even, quite frankly, ignorance or ideological conditioning factors that make them see the markets as the “enemy to be beaten”.

We should also flag the role played by some analysts, some managers, some apparent gurus or super gurus and some media. In many cases, in order to achieve their “15 minutes of fame” or increase the number of clicks, they have treated this whole crisis with quite a lot of frivolity to be kind.

But this value destruction, if not corrected in the short term, which we see as unlikely, will have a major economic, financial and social impact; it will take a painful toll in the short-medium term. The so-called “wealth factor” will come into play, but this time in a negative way. This is because many savers of “all sizes,” rich and less rich,” have in a few days lost close to or more than 30% of their savings invested in equities. This will condition their purchase decisions in the short-medium term, particularly in the US where people are usually very active in the stock markets.

And companies, whose capitalization has been reduced in some cases to half in a few sessions, will find access to new financing more complicated and this will condition their investment plans. In both cases the impact on economic growth will be significant.

The fact the trigger for one of the greatest stock market crises in history was the outbreak of Covid-19 is really striking and does not leave the ruling classes in a good position. There have been similar epidemics so far this century: SARS, avian flu, MERS, Ebola, influenza “A”. In short, enough to have prepared protocols of action to stop a new epidemic. Particularly considering the intense globalisation process the world has experienced in recent decades.

However, as has been demonstrated by the continued implementation of measures which are completely improvised, those protocols do not exist. This, as we can see, has meant that the population, almost always badly informed and/or uninformed, is panicking.

In this scenario, the role of the central banks, always reviled, is very limited if they abide by the regulations which govern their actions. They can limit themselves, and this is already a lot, to offering unlimited liquidity to prevent the system from ceasing to function. In addition, they can maintain favourable conditions so that, when the epidemic is over or is controlled, access to credit by individuals and companies is guaranteed.

The various governments’ fiscal policy is also limited by the fact the crisis has turned into a demand crisis, where buyers are either voluntarily or forcibly confined to their homes. But while the epidemic and the often draconian measures to combat its spread are in place, this can help people and companies affected by the loss of jobs and income not to “fall by the wayside”.

The greatest difficulty currently facing investors is the lack of visibility. Not even the listed companies themselves know the impact this health crisis will have on their accounts. The first incognito is how long it will last. In this respect, those in power are not providing much information or spreading confidence in their ability to overcome the crisis. Therefore, and while the epidemic does not subside, treatment is obtained and, in the best case scenario a vaccine, the tension in the stock markets will continue.

*In Spain, the CNMV today announced a ban on short sales on all “liquid” stocks which lost more than 10% of their value in yesterday’s session and on all “illiquid” which fell over 20%. This decision affects 69 stocks. The objective is to avoid disorderly movements in the market caused by the impact of the Coronavirus.