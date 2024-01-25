Absenteeism rate rises to 6% in 3Q23: 1.27 million employees miss work every day, according to Randstad

More than 1.27 million employees are absent from work every day. The level of absenteeism thus stands at 6% of the agreed hours, which represents four tenths more than a year earlier, according to the ‘Report on absenteeism in the third quarter of 2023’, published on Wednesday by Randstad.

According to the report – based on the Quarterly Survey of Labour Costs of the National Institute of Statistics – absenteeism due to temporary disability stands at 4.7%, also four tenths higher than the third quarter of 2022.

These levels of absenteeism mean that, on average every day, 1.27 million people did not go to work. Of these, 995,626 were on medical leave.

By autonomous communities, in the third quarter of 2023, the Basque Country recorded the highest absenteeism (a total of 7.8% of the agreed hours), six tenths more than in the same period of 2022, followed by the Canary Islands (7.7%) and Murcia (6.95). At the other extreme are Madrid (5.2%), La Rioja (5.2%) and Andalusia (5.5%).