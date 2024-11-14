Acciona Energía sells 175 MW of hydroelectric power in Spain to ORIX subsidiary Elawan Energy for €293 million

Link Securities | The company announced yesterday the closing of the sale of 175 MW of hydroelectric power in Spain to Elawan Energy, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, after complying with the foreign investment condition to which the transaction was subject. Acciona Energy received €293 million for the sale, generating a capital gain of €180 million euros. The 175 MW object of the transaction corresponds to 100% of the Acciona Saltos de Agua, S.L. (ASA) group, comprising 23 small and medium-sized hydroelectric reservoir (77% of capacity) and run-of-river (23% of capacity) plants located in Aragon, Cantabria and Catalonia. The projects have long-term concession agreements with an average remaining life of 23 years. This operation is part of the company’s asset rotation strategy and highlights its value in the market.