Acciona Energy begins repowering Tahivilla wind farm in Tarifa

Acciona

Posted By: The Corner 30th May 2024

Alphavalue/Divacons | This Tuesday, the company began the repowering of its Tahivilla wind farm in Tarifa (Cádiz), which will go from 98 wind turbines to 13 Nordex turbines and from generating 147 GWh to 254 GWh per year, a 72% increase.

The old wind turbines will begin to be dismantled this year, after which the 13 new latest-generation turbines from Nordex (reduce, target price €14.8/share), its German subsidiary, will be installed, with operation scheduled to begin in 2026, according to a statement.

