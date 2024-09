Link Securities | AccionPlug, the alliance between Acciona and Plug Power, is promoting a green hydrogen production plant in the town of Arteixo, A Coruña, the newspaper Expansión reports in today’s edition. AccionPlug plans to invest €49 million to start up production, which will reach an annual average of around 3,000 tonnes of green hydrogen. The project also envisages the creation of 25 direct jobs when it comes into operation.