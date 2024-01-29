Top Stories

Acerinox pays interim dividend of €0.31 in cash for 2023

29th January 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons| The stainless steel company will pay this Friday an interim dividend for the financial year 2023, payable in cash, in the amount of €0.31/share to each of the existing and outstanding shareholders of the company entitled to receive it, as approved by its Board of Directors last December 20th. In accordance with the dividend policy of the company specialising in the manufacture of stainless steel and high-performance alloys, the total shareholder remuneration is maintained, so that the reduction in the number of shares as a result of the latest buyback plan results in a higher payment per share, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

