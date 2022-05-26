ACS, Ferrovial both chosen to present final bids for the Inglewood Transit Connector, worth €1.3 Bn

Link Securities | The consortia led by Spanish infrastructure and services groups ACS and Ferrovial have been selected, along with a third alliance, by the authorities of the city of Ingelwood, in Los Angeles, to present their final bids for a the Inglewood Transit Connector contract. This contract is for the design, construction, financing, operating and maintenance of the automated transit connector, according to yesterday’s elEconomista.es.

The project consists of the development of an automatic train, without a driver, and is valued at 1.3 billion euros.

ACS is heading up the Inglewood Community Connectors consortium which has the US fund Phoenix as its investment partner. Via its Dragados USA affiliate, ACS figures as the builder of the project. It will also take charge of the operation and maintenance of the infrastructure. The design is in the hands of IBI Group and Aztec engineering.

For its part, Ferrovial, via its Cintra Infrastructure arm, is leading Envision Inglewood Connected. Basque engineering firm Sener is also part of that consortium. Accompanying members in the capital are the UK infrastructures fund John Laing and French undercarriage manufacturer Alstom Transportation. The construction work corresponds to Ferrovial Construction US and Griffith Company, while the design is in the hands of Arcadis, Sener Engineering and Systems and Gruen Associates. The operation and maintenance will be down to Cintra and Canadian train manufacturer Bombardier Transportation USA, a subsidiary of Alstom since last year.