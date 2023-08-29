ACS negotiates with Elliott fund to purchase 50% of Thiess mining company

Link Securities| ACS is negotiating with Elliott the purchase of 50% of the mining company Thiess, the newspaper Expansión highlights in today’s edition. The investment fund has, from 2024, the right to resell half of the subsidiary of Cimic, ACS’s Australian subsidiary, for which it paid some €1.13 billion in 2020. There is also the option of an IPO of Thiess. Under the shareholders’ agreements, ACS is obliged to buy the Thiess shares at the sale price or at the valuation of the company at the time Elliott chooses to exercise the option, between the third and sixth year after the signing of the transaction.