Link Securities | The company has carried out a corporate reorganisation of Clece, the holding company that groups the activities of cleaning, integral maintenance, social services, airport and health care, according to the digital newspaper ElConfidencial.com. ACS has split the group into three divisions, after several private equity funds have shown interest in some of its businesses in recent months, while Ferrovial, Sacyr and OHLA have sold similar companies at very high multiples.