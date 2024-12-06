ACS, through Turner, forms part of consortium to build data centres for Meta in US for €9.5 billion

Intermoney | ACS (Buy, PO €48), through its US subsidiary Turner, is part of a consortium of contractors that will build a large data centre complex in the US state of Louisiana, which will require an investment of around €9.5 billion, according to Expansión newspaper on Thursday.

Other developers involved in the project include DPR and Morterson. According to Turner, the new 122,000 square metre campus will be Meta’s largest data centre to date and will play a vital role in accelerating the progress of artificial intelligence (AI). Meta has partnered with energy company Entergy to supply clean, renewable energy to the grid to cover 100% of the data centre’s electricity usage in Richland Parish, the location where the campus will be built. Entergy will install at least 1,500 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy to the grid. Among the technologies selected is nuclear.

Assessment: A new contract for ACS Group in the data centre sector; in fact, 20% of Turner’s portfolio (€30,000 million as of September 2024) is made up of this type of asset, plus an additional 5% in other projects within the technology sector. Turner aims to reach a weight of 40% in the coming years. At the same time, ACS plans to be an investment partner in data centres, and is currently accumulating land in Spain, Chile and the US; these projects together could involve a total investment of around €10 billion between equity and debt.