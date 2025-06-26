ACS to build and supervise €4.3 billion One Beverly Hills luxury real estate project in Los Angeles

Link Securities | The Spanish construction company, through its subsidiary Turner, will be responsible for building and supervising the One Beverly Hills real estate project, covering seven hectares in the heart of luxury in Los Angeles County (California, USA), the Expansión portal reported yesterday. Turner is listed as the main contractor for the first phase of a project that began last year and is scheduled for completion in 2027. Designed by Norman Foster, One Beverly Hills will include two residential towers under the Aman brand, an Aman hotel and a club of the same brand.

The consortium behind the residential, hotel and commercial complex includes Cain International, Aman Group, OKO Group and Hilton. The Beverly Hills City Council is also involved. The investment in the complex is around $5 billion (approximately £4.3 billion). According to Turner, the Beverly Hilton, home to the Golden Globes and the Milken Global Conference, will also undergo a comprehensive renovation, led by the David Collins architectural firm. The real estate development will feature four hectares of botanical gardens and open spaces designed by the Rios design firm, with hospitality and retail services integrated throughout the complex.