Aena approves new airport incentive to increase air traffic and promote freighter routes and frequencies

Alphavalue / Divacons | The company has approved a new incentive aimed at encouraging air freight traffic and boosting the scheduling of routes and frequencies for cargo aircraft by airlines. The incentive consists of a rebate on each carrier’s average landing fee for inbound operations during the 12-month period compared to the previous 12 months, operated with wide-body freighter aircraft. The incentive will be in force for three years, from 1 March 2024 to 28 February 2027. In the first year the reimbursement will be 75% of the average landing fee for the additional operations, in the second year it will be 50% and in the third year 25%.

