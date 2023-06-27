Top Stories

Aena could be negotiating with banks to refinance two credit lines of €1,450 M

Posted By: The Corner 27th June 2023

Link Securities | Aena (AENA) is in negotiations with banks to refinance two credit lines for an aggregate amount of €1,450 million, with the possibility of extending the principal of the same to around €2,000 million, as reported on Monday by the newspaper Expansión, according to various market sources.

The refinancing follows the appointment of Ignacio Castejón as Aena’s new chief financial officer last November. According to the sources consulted, Aena’s idea is to unify the two credit lines currently in force under a single one, with the aim of grouping all its relationship banks under a single instrument.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.