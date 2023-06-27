Aena could be negotiating with banks to refinance two credit lines of €1,450 M

Link Securities | Aena (AENA) is in negotiations with banks to refinance two credit lines for an aggregate amount of €1,450 million, with the possibility of extending the principal of the same to around €2,000 million, as reported on Monday by the newspaper Expansión, according to various market sources.

The refinancing follows the appointment of Ignacio Castejón as Aena’s new chief financial officer last November. According to the sources consulted, Aena’s idea is to unify the two credit lines currently in force under a single one, with the aim of grouping all its relationship banks under a single instrument.