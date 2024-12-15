Top Stories

Aena: number of passengers at Spanish airports grows 9.2% year-on-year to 21.6 million in November

TOPICS:
aena

Posted By: The Corner 15th December 2024

Bankinter: Aena’s airports registered 21.6 million passengers in November, which is up 9.2% compared to November 2023. It accumulates an increase of 9.4% so far this year (vs. 9.4% previously).

Analysis team’s opinion: Good news for Aena. Airport traffic continues to break historical records month after month and will most likely end the year slightly above our estimates (306M passengers; up 8% on 2023 figures). However, the good prospects are already discounted in the share price, which far exceeds our target price (€181.4/share). We maintain our Sell recommendation.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.