Aena passenger numbers accelerate to 6.3% in April, 5.2% increase accumulated so far this year

Bankinter | Passenger numbers accelerate to 6.3% in April (year-on-year) compared to 4.2% previously, supported by the ‘Easter effect’.

Aena airports recorded 27.2 million passengers in April. This represents an increase of 6.3% year-on-year, compared to 4.2% in the previous month. This brings the cumulative increase for the year to date to 5.2%, compared to 4.7% previously.

Bankinter analysis team’s opinion:

Good news for Aena. Airport traffic continues to break records and accelerated in April, supported by the ‘Easter effect’, which last year was in March vs April this year. We estimate that it will tend to slow down in the coming months, especially in the second half of the year, to close 2025 at 3.0%. We maintain our Sell recommendation, given that it discounts an excessively favourable demand scenario.