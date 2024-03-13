Top Stories

Amadeus acquires payment management company Voxel Media for €113 million

Posted By: The Corner 13th March 2024

Renta 4| The technology company has announced the acquisition of Voxel Media, dedicated to business-to-business (B2B) payment systems for travel agencies and hotels. The deal values Voxel Media at an Enterprise Value of €113 million.

Voxel Media is headquartered in Barcelona, has around 200 employees, is present in around 100 countries and has more than 50,000 hotels and 1,000 tour operators and travel agencies as customers.

Assessment: This acquisition allows Amadeus to expand its offering of payment solutions for businesses and adds to its portfolio of services with the aim of completing its offering across the entire value chain for customers in the air travel and hotel sector. This is Amadeus’ second acquisition in 2024 after agreeing to buy Vision-Vox for €320 million.

