Amadeus CEO: “The company’s revenues do not depend on ticket prices, but on the added value we offer”

MS| Amadeus CEO, Luis Maroto, indicated that demand remains solid, with airlines still planning to increase capacity. And once that is in place, they will cut prices to fill planes. He also flagged that the company’s revenues do not depend on ticket prices or those of hotel rooms, but on the added value it provides, (charging more for tickets reserved outside the airline’s country of origin). So the re-opening of the Asian market should be a favourable factor for 2023.

For the time being, Maroto continues to see the industry on the way towards recovery (although not always at an MoM lineal rythm). He also still sees strong underlying demand. He reiterated the opinion that he expects the current inflationary environment and the technological talent war oblige more airlines and hotels to subcontract there IT systems even more, given the lack of scale and talent to build internal systems. The products portfolio is still ahead of the competition’s and Amadeus is maintaining investments so it continues like that.