Amadeus: travel volumes to fall by -15% vs. pre-Covid levels on a permanent basis, ahead of expectations for segment recovery

Morgan Stanley| The 1H23 corporate travel survey results indicate that travel volumes would fall -15% from pre-Covid levels on a permanent basis, which is above the recovery expectations it had for Amadeus and for the segment. Given this improvement and the expectation of respondents to reduce the proportion of virtual meetings, our industry analysts believe we could see even more recovery in corporate travel. In addition, they think that the consensus discounts a 20-30% decline in travel volumes, so they see an upside for Amadeus.