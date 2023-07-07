Anti-takeover shield to include renewables companies, which cannot be taken over if investor has over 5% market share

Banco Sabadell| Among the modifications made by the Government (and announced yesterday) to the law known as the “anti-takeover shield” is the inclusion of energy companies (including renewable generation companies) as strategic companies so that any foreign investor that exceeds 5% market share in a specific technology will have to request authorisation from the Government.

Assessment: It is possible that the modification made by the Government may have a certain negative impact on the renewable sector insofar as it hinders takeover bids for listed companies in the sector which, at present, the market gives a certain probability of being taken over.