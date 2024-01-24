Top Stories

Apollo acquires 21.85% of Applus+ and raises takeover bid price to €10. 65/share

Posted By: The Corner 24th January 2024

Link Securities| In relation to the application for authorisation of the voluntary takeover bid launched by Manzana Spain Bidco, S.L. U (Offeror) on all the shares of Applus (APPS), filed, published and which was authorised by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on 17 January 2024, the Offeror informs that on 23 January 2024, by virtue of four sale and purchase agreements entered into with holders of Applus shares and 11 sale and purchase agreements entered into with holders of derivatives on Applus shares, it has undertaken to acquire, subject to the prior fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, a total of up to 28. 204,123 Applus shares at a price per share of €10.65, representing 21.85% of the share capital of Applus.

