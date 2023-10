Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Apollo’s takeover bid for 100% of Applus+ (APPS) is pending approval from the national competition authorities of China, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, Apollo informed the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) on Thursday. In this regard, the US fund highlighted that it has already received authorisation from the competition authorities of Brazil (11 August), Canada (14 August) and Chile (15 September), as well as from the European Commission (2 October).