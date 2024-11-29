Top Stories

Applus, delisted from stock exchange as of today following Amber’s takeover bid

TOPICS:
applus CM

Posted By: The Corner 29th November 2024

Link Securities | The Governing Bodies of the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges announced that, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on 21 November 2024 and the provisions of article 10.7 of Royal Decree 1066/2007, of 27 July, on the rules governing takeover bids, once the settlement of the operations of the takeover bid for Applus Services’ shares by delisting of Amber EquityCo, S. L.U., 129,074,133 Applus shares with a par value of €0.10 each, ISIN code ES0105022000, representing an admitted share capital of €12,907,413.30, are hereby delisted from the Madrid Stock Exchange with effect from 27 November 2024 inclusive.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.